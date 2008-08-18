Huskies' Jake Locker Returns To Practice Posted: Monday, August 18, 2008 5:43 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 18, 2008 5:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - University of Washington sophomore quarterback

Jake Locker returned to practice this morning.

He had his left hamstring taped and wrapped, but he appeared to

work at full speed and took part in all the drills in the first 25

minutes, which is all the media is allowed to see.

The Pac-10 football's leading returning rusher missed the

previous 12 Huskies practice sessions with the strained hamstring

that he suffered in a noncontact drill on Aug. 8.

He eased his way back onto to the field by running stadium

steps, doing pool workouts and light throwing.

(Seattle Post-Intelligencer; not for online use in the Seattle

area)

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

