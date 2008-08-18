Huskies' Jake Locker Returns To Practice

SEATTLE (AP) - University of Washington sophomore quarterback
Jake Locker returned to practice this morning.
He had his left hamstring taped and wrapped, but he appeared to
work at full speed and took part in all the drills in the first 25
minutes, which is all the media is allowed to see.
The Pac-10 football's leading returning rusher missed the
previous 12 Huskies practice sessions with the strained hamstring
that he suffered in a noncontact drill on Aug. 8.
He eased his way back onto to the field by running stadium
steps, doing pool workouts and light throwing.
