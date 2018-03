Mill Creek, Wash., Gets 16 Hits In 15-5 Win Over Maryland Posted: Monday, August 18, 2008 5:52 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 18, 2008 5:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

OUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Mill Creek, Wash., will play

Jeffersonville, Ind., at 11 a.m. tomorrow after getting its first

victory yesterday at the Little League World Series in South

Williamsport, Pa.

Mill Creek pounded out 16 hits, including four by Jason Todd and

two homers from Alec Kisena, in a 15-5 win over Hagerstown, Md.

Todd went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and finished a triple

short of the cycle.

