Community Given Chance to Weigh in on City Performance Audit

YAKIMA, Wash-- Yakima City Council members have requested a city audit and tonight people can suggest which areas of city operations should be looked at.

State auditor Brian Sonntag will oversee the audit. Day to day work will be done by a group of audit task force members. Tonight's public meeting will give community members the chance to voice opinions about what they think is important to cover during the audit.

Taking place in the council chambers at City Hall the meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

"I'm very proud of our community for it's willingness to be the first to do this and two, I really do hope that one way or the other, we move this community forward," said Mayor Dave Edler.

Audit task force members said the audit should be underway later this year or possibly early 2009. Council member Kathey Coffey co-chairs the task force with Bruce Smith, a local publisher.

If you can't make tonight's meeting the state auditor's hot line is: 1-866-902-3900.