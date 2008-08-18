Firefighters Suspect Arson for 60 Road Side Fires

BENTON COUNTY, Wash-- Firefighters suspect arson for more than 60 road side fires set in the Tri-Cities this year. Local firefighters say they need your help to catch these arsonists.



They are receiving information that an arsonist is starting these fires. Last year there were more than 200 road side fires and they are investigating about 80 of those fires for arson.



Firefighters from Benton County put together a task team last fall suspecting this may continue next summer. There have been 50-60 fires this year that they believe an arsonist started.



"We're really asking for the public's help. Somebody is out there setting fires and they're talking about it. We do feel that this has gone on long enough between last year and this year there is information out there."



If you see someone acting suspicious around a road side fire, like a fleeing vehicle please report it. If you hear any information call the fire tip-line at 1-800-55-arson. Rewards through Statewide Arson Hotline can be up to $10k