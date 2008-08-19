Top Two Primary Ballots Due Tuesday, August 19

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Tuesday, August 19th is the last day for voters across Washington to get their top two primary ballots in the mail.

Everyone who is a registered voter should have received a paper ballot in the mail a few weeks ago. If you haven't mailed them back yet, keep in mind that they must be postmarked by August 19.

If you'd rather drop them off in person, take them to the auditors' offices in Benton and Yakima Counties. If you're in Franklin County, bring them to the courthouse or a ballot box near TRAC in Pasco. Those ballots need to be dropped off by tomorrow night at 8:00

If you'd rather fill it out in person, there are three locations in Yakima County. The locations are in Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima. If you're in Benton County, bring your ballot by any of the auditors' offices in Richland, Kennewick, or Prosser. In Franklin County, go to the courthouse.

If you missed out in the primaries, you still have until October 4 to register for the general election.

