City of Yakima Trimming the Fat with State Audit

YAKIMA, wash- If the City of Yakima were a steak than the state's performance audit would trim the fat, making for a lean and efficient city.

Yakima City Council is taking advantage of Initiative 900, which allows cities to be inspected for efficiency by the state auditor. Outside consultants will look at city operations, from payroll issues to time usage by city employees.

Community members are key to this review. Tonight weighing in suggestions for a more streamlined city.

"Those issues that we all perhaps wonder about, but then we're going to be able to take a look at it through their eyes and see is it legitimate? Are we using the best use of our dollars wisely?" said Kathy Coffey, co-chair of the Performance Audit Task Force.

Around a dozen people made suggestions, things they'd like the auditor to look at. Concerns about improving all areas of Yakima and not just downtown. Or the fuel efficiency of city owned vehicles.

Audits in the private sector can be expensive, but Yakima's state audit isn't costing the city a dime. Tonight's suggestions will be given to the auditor's office and the audit will begin either late this year or early 2009. The auditor's suggestions will be given to the council and public within the next two years.

Your voice can still be heard by calling the state auditor's number: 1-866-902-3900.