Yakima City Council to Reconsider EMS Levy

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima City Council is expected to consider a motion at Tuesday night's meeting that will put the Emergency Medical Services levy on the February ballot.

In July, the council refused to put the levy on the November ballot because they "needed more time and information".

Yakima's Public Safety Committee believes they have addressed all of the council's concerns. However, it still has not been determined if the levy will be permanent or temporary.

The levy, if approved, would give the city additional emergency workers at a cost of about three or four dollars a month for the average homeowner.

If the council decides the levy is ready for an election, the likely ballot date would be February 3rd.