Low Numbers for Renters Insurance in Washington

Washington - With foreclosures on the rise and more homeowners becoming renters, some say there's a greater need to protect your home.

A new survey by Allstate finds almost half of Washington renters are simply not prepared to protect their belongings, saying people just don't want to pay the premium for renters insurance.

Most mortgages are required to have insurance while renters do not carry the same requirement.

The number of rental households in the U.S. jumped by about 1 million last year. Experts expect that number to rise along side the number of foreclosures.

For those of you that already have renters insurance, the survey found two thirds of Washington renters have not made a home inventory check list which is key to estimating the cost of replacing everything you have. Without the check list, it can be hard to file a claim, and possibly delay payment from your insurance provider. It's recommended to photograph or even video tape your belongings.