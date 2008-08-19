Obama Expected To Name A Running Mate This Week

CHICAGO (AP) - Speculation is raging over who Barack Obama will
choose to be his running mate. An announcement could come by week's
end, ahead of the Democratic convention, which opens on Monday.
The list of potential vice-presidential candidates is widely
believed to be down to four: Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, Delaware
Senator Joe Biden, Indiana Senator Evan Bayh and Kansas Governor
Kathleen Sebelius. Hillary Rodham Clinton is seen by some Democrats
as a longshot.
Only Obama, his wife, Michelle, a handful of his most senior
advisers and his two-member search committee know for certain who
has been vetted and discussed.
Obama plans a typical day of campaigning today. His schedule is
open after he concludes a bus tour of North Carolina and Virginia
tomorrow.
A similar decision looms for Republican candidate John McCain.
His top contenders are said to include Minnesota Governor Tim
Pawlenty and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.
