Obama Expected To Name A Running Mate This Week

CHICAGO (AP) - Speculation is raging over who Barack Obama will

choose to be his running mate. An announcement could come by week's

end, ahead of the Democratic convention, which opens on Monday.

The list of potential vice-presidential candidates is widely

believed to be down to four: Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, Delaware

Senator Joe Biden, Indiana Senator Evan Bayh and Kansas Governor

Kathleen Sebelius. Hillary Rodham Clinton is seen by some Democrats

as a longshot.

Only Obama, his wife, Michelle, a handful of his most senior

advisers and his two-member search committee know for certain who

has been vetted and discussed.

Obama plans a typical day of campaigning today. His schedule is

open after he concludes a bus tour of North Carolina and Virginia

tomorrow.

A similar decision looms for Republican candidate John McCain.

His top contenders are said to include Minnesota Governor Tim

Pawlenty and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.

