The Princeton Review Gives 534 Colleges 'Green Ratings' in New 2009 Editions of Its Annual College Guides and Website Profiles of Schools

The Princeton Review -- known for its test-prep courses, books and website resources helping students choose and get in to colleges -- today debuts its new "Green Rating" of colleges -- a measure of how environmentally friendly, responsible, and committed the institutions are. The Green Rating is a numerical score on a scale of 60 to 99 that The Princeton Review tallied for 534 colleges and universities based on data it collected from the schools in the 2007-08 academic year concerning their environmentally related policies, practices, and academic offerings.

The Green Rating scores appear in the website profiles of the 534 schools that are posted on The Princeton Review's site(http://www.PrincetonReview.com). They will also be in the print profiles of those schools in the 2009 editions of three Princeton Review books: "The Best 368 Colleges" (on sale tomorrow), "The Best Northeastern Colleges" (on sale August 5) and "The Complete Book of Colleges" (on sale August 5) all published by Random House.

The Princeton Review developed the Green Rating in consultation with ecoAmerica (http://www.ecoamerica.org), a non-profit environmental marketing agency. The criteria for the rating (which ecoAmerica helped formulate along with the rating's data collection survey and methodology) cover three broad areas: 1/ the school's overall institutional commitment to environmental responsibility, 2/ whether the school's students have a campus quality of life that is healthy and sustainable, and 3/ how well the school is preparing its students for employment and citizenship in a world defined by environmental challenges. The institutional survey for the rating included questions on everything from energy use, recycling, food, buildings, and transportation to academic offerings (availability of environmental studies degrees and courses)and action plans and goals concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Named to The Princeton Review's "2009 Green Rating Honor Roll" -- a list saluting 11 colleges that each received Green Rating scores of 99 (the highest score) are six public and five private institutions:

Said Robert Franek, Vice President / Publisher at The Princeton Review,"The 'green' movement on college campuses is far more than an Earth Day recycling project or a dining hall menu of organic food. The commitment that many colleges and their student bodies have made to environmental issues --indeed, to the environment -- in their practices, use of resources and academic and research programs is truly compelling. We are pleased to play arole in helping students identify, get into, and study at these schools. It isthe students of today who will face and hopefully find solutions for the enormous environmental challenges confronting our planet's future."

Franek noted the rising interest among students in attending schools that practice, teach and support environmentally responsible choices. Among 10,300 college applicants and parents of applicants surveyed by The Princeton Review this year for its annual "College Hopes & Worries Survey," 63% of respondents overall said they would value having information about a college's commitment to the environment. Among that cohort, 23% overall said such information would"strongly" or "very much" impact their/their child's decision to apply to or attend the school, with a higher percentage of students (24%) than parents(18%) expressing this opinion.

Executive Director of ecoAmerica, Lee Bodner, noted "Forward-looking colleges and universities see the alignment between policies that are both good for the environment and good for students. The ratings show that there are a huge number of schools of every type and in every part of the country that are going the extra mile to offer a great quality of life and give students a leg up in the 21st century green economy."

The Princeton Review has dedicated a resource area on its website for students and others interested in learning more about the rating and the benefits of attending a green college. Developed by the staff of ecoAmerica, the area includes information on colleges with exemplary environmental programs and questions applicants should ask when visiting schools. It also has links to organizations that serve and promote higher education and campus sustainability programs and to news and magazine articles on these topics.

In reporting its Green Rating, The Princeton Review thanked the members of its "Green Rating Advisory Board" that contributed their suggestions in the planning phase of this project. The six-member board included: Lee Bodner,Executive Director, ecoAmerica, Anthony D. Cortese, President, Second Nature, Julian Dautremont-Smith, Associate Director, Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, Jared Duval, Senior Fellow, ecoAmerica(and former National Director of the Sierra Student Coalition), Rafael Reyes, Program Director, ecoAmerica, and Leith Sharp, Director, Harvard Green Campus Initiative. The board members were chosen by ecoAmerica, and their participation in this project was solely on an individual basis, not as representatives of their organizations.

About The Princeton Review college ratings and college rankings:

The Princeton Review college ratings are numerical scores on a scale of 60 to 99 that it reports in some of the college profiles on its website and some of its college guides. The ratings are based primarily on institutional data that The Princeton Review collects from the colleges. In addition to the new Green Rating, other rating categories include: Admissions Selectivity, Financial Aid, Quality of Life, and Fire Safety (a rating The Princeton Review developed in 2004 in partnership with the Center for Campus Fire Safety (http://www.campusfire.org)). Schools from which The Princeton Review did not receive (by its deadline) all the data it requested that factors into the rating tally for a category receive a score of 60* (sixty with an asterisk) in that category. The Princeton Review college rankings are lists of schools (in rank order 1 to 20) that it reports in its annual "Best Colleges" guidebook and on its website. The ranking lists report the top 20 schools (of those inthe book) in 62 categories. The current ranking lists are based entirely onThe Princeton Review's surveys of 120,000 students attending the 368 schools in the book who rated their own institutions on dozens of topics, and reported on their campus experiences at them.

About The Princeton Review:

The Princeton Review (Nasdaq: REVU) offers private tutoring and classroom and online test preparation to help students improve their scores in college and graduate school admissions tests. The Company's free website, http://www.PrincetonReview.com, helps over half of university-bound student's research, apply to, prepare for, and learn how to pay for their higher education. The Company also authors more than 200 print and software titles on test preparation, college and graduate school selection and admissions, and related topics. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University and it is not a magazine.

About ecoAmerica:

ecoAmerica is an environmental nonprofit that uses consumer research, partnerships, and engagement marketing to shift the personal and civic choicesof mainstream Americans. By starting with people instead of issues, ecoAmerica creates powerful initiatives demonstrating the alignment between human interest and a healthy planet. ecoAmerica partnered with The Princeton Review to develop the initial concept of the Green Rating and provided strategic planning, and partnership building expertise for its development. The innovative programs ecoAmerica has launched include the American Environmental Values Survey, The American College and University Presidents Climate Commitment, and Green Careers by MonsterTRAK.

