Washington State Releases New Numbers of HIV Infections

OLYMPIA, Wash. - New technology is making it easier to keep track of people infected with HIV.

Representatives from the Washington State Health Department report the technology helps distinguish between people who were recently infected and those who've had it longer.

The technology shows 700 people in Washington were newly infected in 2006, 30 of them came from South Central Washington including the Ellensburg, Yakima and the Tri-Cities areas.

"That's just the tip of the iceberg. We know there's many more out there that are infected and these infected people when they don't know they're infected are the ones spreading the disease," said Dr. Larry Jecha, Benton Franklin Health Dept.

Health Departments representatives encourage people who think they may be at risk to get tested.

They said they'll make sure people see the right doctors and get the medicine they need.