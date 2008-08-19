Donald Schalchlin to be Tried as an Adult

KENNEWICK, Wash. - New information about a double murder in West Richland. The 16-year-old accused of helping kill his mother and sister will be tried as an adult.

The judge was not sympathetic in his ruling when he said public safety influenced his decision considering the seriousness of the crime.

"The court is going to decline jurisdiction and transfer the case to adult court," said Judge Craig Matheson from Benton County Superior Court.

Joshua Tucker has already pled guilty to the murder but said donald helped him by handing him the murder weapons and telling him how to do it.

The judge also ruled Schalchlin will remain in juvenile detention until the end of the trial.

41-year-old Ellen Schalchlin and her 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth were killed last December.