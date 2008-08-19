Mariners Try To Stop Their Pain In Chicago Posted: Tuesday, August 19, 2008 5:52 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2008 5:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Losers of four straight and eight of their last

nine games, the Seattle Mariners will try to end some of their pain

tonight in Chicago against the American League Central-leading

White Sox.

The White Sox won the opener of a three-game series 13-5 last

night to drop their record to 46 and 78, leaving them 30 1/2 games

behind the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

The Mariners will start right-hander Felix Hernandez (7i-7,

3.04) against left-hander Clayton Richard (0-2, 9.64) of the White

Sox.

Former Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr., now with the White Sox

after a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, did not play in last

night's game. In 12 games with the White Sox, Griffey is hitting

.225 and all nine of his hits have been singles.

