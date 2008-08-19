Mariners Try To Stop Their Pain In Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Losers of four straight and eight of their last
nine games, the Seattle Mariners will try to end some of their pain
tonight in Chicago against the American League Central-leading
White Sox.
The White Sox won the opener of a three-game series 13-5 last
night to drop their record to 46 and 78, leaving them 30 1/2 games
behind the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.
The Mariners will start right-hander Felix Hernandez (7i-7,
3.04) against left-hander Clayton Richard (0-2, 9.64) of the White
Sox.
Former Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr., now with the White Sox
after a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, did not play in last
night's game. In 12 games with the White Sox, Griffey is hitting
.225 and all nine of his hits have been singles.
