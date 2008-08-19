Central Wash. Is Unanimous Choice To Win 2008 GNAC Football Title Posted: Tuesday, August 19, 2008 5:56 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2008 5:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Central Washington University Wildcats

are the unanimous choice to win the 2008 Great Northwest Athletic

Conference football title in a preseason coaches' poll released

today.

The Wildcats are returning to the GNAC this fall after a

two-year stint in the now-defunct North Central Conference.

Central Washington received all five first-place votes followed

by Western Oregon (second), Western Washington (third), Dixie State

(fourth) and Humboldt State (fifth).

Central Washington is ranked as high as fifth in preseason

national polls in the NCAA Division II.



