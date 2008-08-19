Central Wash. Is Unanimous Choice To Win 2008 GNAC Football Title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Central Washington University Wildcats
are the unanimous choice to win the 2008 Great Northwest Athletic
Conference football title in a preseason coaches' poll released
today.
The Wildcats are returning to the GNAC this fall after a
two-year stint in the now-defunct North Central Conference.
Central Washington received all five first-place votes followed
by Western Oregon (second), Western Washington (third), Dixie State
(fourth) and Humboldt State (fifth).
Central Washington is ranked as high as fifth in preseason
national polls in the NCAA Division II.
