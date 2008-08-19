Sun Valley Elementary is the First School in Washington to only Teach Kindergarten

YAKIMA, Wa.- Sun Valley Elementary has 399 students and they're all starting kindergarten this year. Sun Valley is the first school in the state of Washington to only teach kindergarten. The school will have 19 different kindergarten classes with 21 students in each class.

The students are from the Sunnyside school district and will be taught the same curriculum. Sun Valley Elementary is trying to teach young children the importance of learning. Principal Heidi Hellner-Gomez told me that a program like this could encourage more students to stay in school longer.

"We can focus on the unique needs that 5 and 6 year olds have and focus on their needs as students entering the system," said Hellner-gomez.

The school has plans to expand with a preschool and first grade program within the next few years. You can start to register your children between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Classes will begin September 4, 2008.