Voter Turn-out Expected to Exceed 2004 Elections

YAKIMA, Wash-- Yakima County Election offices have received few complaints and turn-out has been impressive with little confusion about the new top two primary.

At the county courthouse they've had to unload the ballot box three times. To make room for more ballots. Election officials are expecting a high turn-out for this election, which is common in a presidential election year. But, they're predicting more ballots than 2004.

Voters can drop off ballots at Toppenish High School, the Sunnyside Community Center or Yakima County Court house. There will be some results tonight, but not final counts.

"The elections not certified until Sept. 3rd so the results that you'll see continually posted on the internet are not official until that day. We continually receive ballots from service voters. Ballots that still have valid postmarks on them actually up until that time," said Kathy Fisher, Yakima County Elections office.

The public can watch ballot inspections tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. in the courthouse basement.