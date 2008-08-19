Washington 2008 Primary Election Results

Washington 2008 Primary Election ResultsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Possible bobcat sighting on Badger Mountain
Possible bobcat sighting on Badger Mountain
The Benton County Parks District had a report this morning of a possible bobcat sighting within the Preserve.More >>
The Benton County Parks District had a report this morning of a possible bobcat sighting within the Preserve.More >>
Dog shot and killed in Pasco
Dog shot and killed in Pasco
Police say the boxer was shot eight times.More >>
Police say the boxer was shot eight times.More >>
Yakima police investigate shooting
Yakima police investigate shooting
It happened about 4:30 Thursday morning near H Street and 7th Street.More >>
It happened about 4:30 Thursday morning near H Street and 7th Street.More >>
MSA completes remodel of Hanford's network operations center
MSA completes remodel of Hanford's network operations center
Hanford's network operations center just got a new makeover.More >>
Hanford's network operations center just got a new makeover.More >>
Millennial March: Young man starts his own clothing store
Millennial March: Young man starts his own clothing store
A young business owner who opened his own clothing store says it's good to take risks sometimes.More >>
A young business owner who opened his own clothing store says it's good to take risks sometimes.More >>