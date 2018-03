KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A suspect charged with kidnapping a Pasco woman is back in the Tri-Cities.

22 year old Ashone Hollinquest is back in the Tri-Cities. He was arrested in Arizona on July 30th. Hollinquest was wanted for several warrants in Benton County, and in Franklin County for kidnapping 19 year old Tiairra Garcia.

Garcia still hasn't been found, however some of her blood was found. Hollinquest will be in court this Thursday.