Kennewick School Teachers Get Ready For Back to School With More Internet Tools

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Many Kennewick teachers got together at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, on Tuesday, to "Focus on Instruction".

That's the title for a set of workshops taught mostly by teachers. The school district has been doing this for eleven years.

This year teachers are learning more about how to use blogs, wikis, and social networking sites with students. They also learned about Podcasts, and creating web sites for better communication between students and parents.

Many teachers say the web is now the way to go in the classroom.

"We have 21st digital students, digital learners, we have to tap into that if we're going to keep them engaged, that's elementary all the way to high school, I think high school and middle school probably use it more, they'll have a more independent, teachers will start them and kids will take off, elementary is more guided," said Amanda Workman, Librarian and teacher at Desert Hills Middle School.

Many teachers use Internet blogs to keep daily class records. Most of these web sites are password protected, so students can stay focused on their work.

Some other workshops today included a new P. E. program for students at all levels.