New Student Mall At Pasco High School

PASCO, Wash.-- The $13 million project is about 28,000 square feet. It's basically a place where students can get access to a lot of different services in one area.

It serves as the cafeteria, but also as a place for Student Activities, Student Body, and the Pasco Credit Union, among other things.

Students will also be able to pick from six different lunch options. Construction on this started a little over a year ago.

Now workers are just putting the final touches on a project that students helped design.

"Students from the middle school and the high school sat in meetings and helped design what they wanted to see in their student mall, what were the things that would keep them on campus for lunch and have an area where they could meet with their friends," said John Morgan, Pasco Planning Principal with the Pasco School District.

The new cafeteria will fit close to 850 students for each lunch period. The existing activities center is also remodeled.

Doors for the new student mall will open to students on August 27th.