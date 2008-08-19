Tri-Cities Needs More Foster Care Homes

TRI-CITIES, Wash-- As the Tri-Cities population grows, so does the need for foster care homes.

Leaders from a local service organization say they need more foster parents to give displaced children a safe home.



It's not just a Tri-Cities issue, but across Washington State the number of displaced children in the system keeps increasing.



To become a foster parent you need to be at least 21 years-old and apply for a license. KNDU talked to a foster care licensor who says more then foster homes, they need respite homes. A respite home is a where your family hosts a foster child one weekend a month.



"It's like a little mini vacation for the foster child and the foster parent. The foster parent who has the child, they get at break and so does the foster child," said Tamera Ralston, Foster Care Licenser, Service Alternatives for WA.



If you become a full-time foster parent you receive up to $1,800 a month for your service per child.



You can get more information about becoming a foster parent from Service Alternatives for Washington, their phone number is 509-374-9598.





