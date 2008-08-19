SAN DIEGO 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing confirms they will race in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Cali - Eleven of the Unlimited Hydroplanes have committed to making the trek to San Diego for the final stop of the ABRA's 2008 U.S. season, officially titled San Diego Bayfair World Series of Power Boat Racing Powered by the Union Tribune.

UPDATES: U-37 Beacon Plumbing has now committed to participating in the San Diego races. Crew Chief Scott Raney confirmed the team will be at Bayfair.

The races take place on Mission Bay Sept. 19-21.

Committed...

U-1 Ellstrom's Elam Plus (Dave Villwock)

U-3 Cooper Racing (Jimmy King)

U-5 FormulaBoats.com (Jeff Bernard)

U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto/Miss Madison (Steve David)

U-7 FormulaBoats.com (Mike Allen)

U-10 Ahern Rentals (David Bryant)

U-13 Graham Trucking (J. Michael Kelly)

U-25 Jarvis Fire and Water Repair (Ken Muscatel)

U-37 Beacon Plumbing (Jean Theoret)

U-50 Spirit of the Navy (Brian Perkins)

U-100 Mirageboats.com (Greg Hopp)

Not attending...

U-17 Our Gang Racing (Kip Brown)

U-48 Lakeridge Paving (David Williams)

Steve David in the U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto/Miss Madison is the defending champion from last year's San Diego races. David leads the season point totals going into the final race.