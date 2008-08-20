Yakima County Candidates Huddle Closely Waiting for Results

YAKIMA, Wash-- As if elections weren't tense enough candidates and their families huddled in the basement of the Yakima County Court House waiting for results.



But a couple of well known faces were missing. Candidates for the District 14 Representative Seat 1 Position. Norm Johnson and Vickie Ybarra were not huddled in the mix. Johnson was still in a city council meeting. So far he has 21% of the vote while Ybarra leads with 32%.

But mail in ballots will continue to be counted until September 4th. Candidates present tonight could have gone without the tension.

"This is a very nerve racking experience. It feels like you're being executed down here," said David Elofson, candidate for a Superior Court Judge position.

Kevin Bouchey candidate for County Commissioner 2 position shared his tactic for dealing with the stress. "I just figured I'd walk away and as I came back down the hall I received a thumbs up from my campaign manager. And that is exactly what I'd hoped to receive. So that was a great sigh of relief," said Bouchey.



After the celebrating tonight Bouchey said tomorrow morning the campaign continues full throttle. He will be going up against Jesse Farias come November.

Another round of election numbers will be available tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.