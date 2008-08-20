Opening Day for the Benton-Franklin Fair's 60th Anniversary

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Tuesday was the first day of a special year for the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. It's the fair's 60th anniversary.

Staff is stepping up many different events. They're having more vendors, bigger names for entertainment, and a few special events.

Lori Lancaster, Manager for the Benton-Franklin Fair, says this year there are 300 different vendors. Big band names, such as Chicago, will be featured. Also, there will be a special time capsule buried and a couple is planning to get married on the Ferris wheel.