Vendors Keep Coming Back to Benton-Franklin Fair

KENNWICK, Wash.-- This is the 60th year for the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. Many vendors have been coming here year after year.

Evelyn Neis has been setting up at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo for almost ten years. She dresses people up in costumes and takes their pictures. Some men like to dress up as cowboys or gangster. The girls love to be saloon girls or southern belle's.



Neis has been traveling to different fairs in Oregon and Washington for 25 years. She says this is one of her favorite fairs. Neis explains, "It's kind of exciting. There's always good entertainment. They have a lot more people than you do at a lot of the fairs. It's really enjoyable and I love having people come back every year and see me, and get a new photo. So it's kind of like a homecoming."

She says she sees many of the same faces every year. They come back because she takes the time to make sure each picture is just right.

