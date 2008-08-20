School Districts Spending More on Fuel

RICHLAND, Wash. - School districts are having to hike up the school bus fuel budget this year after gas prices sky rocket.

High gas prices are costing school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars and every district is having to make some changes.

Just to name a few, the Yakima School District has gone from $250,000.00 last year to $450,000.00 this year. The Richland School District has had to raise their fuel budget from $300,000.00 to $453,000.00. And the Kennewick School District has some of the highest numbers at $715,000.00 which is $265,000.00 more than last year.

This has School Districts thinking of new ways to cut costs.

"We haven't made any changes yet, but one of the ideas for fuel efficiency is to have less bus stops and maybe kids will have to walk a little further," said Mark Panther Executive Director with Richland School District Support Services.

The Walla Walla School District has had to completely restructure their bus routes to cut back and still had to increase fuel funds by 40%.

With more money going toward gasoline, some people wondering if other school programs will suffer.