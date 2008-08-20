University Pursues Approval To Release Obama-Related Records

WASHINGTON (AP) - The University of Illinois says it can't
release records relating to Barack Obama's service to a nonprofit
group linked to former 1960s radical activist William Ayers.
Ayers, now a professor of education, founded Chicago Annenberg
Challenge, which was awarded nearly 50 million dollars to help
reform Chicago schools. Obama was its first chairman and
Republicans have been highlighting his ties to Ayers through the
group.
In his youth, Ayers co-founded the Weatherman organization,
later known as the Weather Underground Organization, which espoused
violence as a necessity for political change.
University officials say the material will be released if it can
work out an agreement on ownership rights with the donor of the
records. No time frame was given. The university says the donor is
concerned that the release not invade personal privacy, including
Social Security numbers.
The Obama campaign says the senator does not have control over
the records or the ability to release them.
