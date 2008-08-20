University Pursues Approval To Release Obama-Related Records

WASHINGTON (AP) - The University of Illinois says it can't

release records relating to Barack Obama's service to a nonprofit

group linked to former 1960s radical activist William Ayers.

Ayers, now a professor of education, founded Chicago Annenberg

Challenge, which was awarded nearly 50 million dollars to help

reform Chicago schools. Obama was its first chairman and

Republicans have been highlighting his ties to Ayers through the

group.

In his youth, Ayers co-founded the Weatherman organization,

later known as the Weather Underground Organization, which espoused

violence as a necessity for political change.

University officials say the material will be released if it can

work out an agreement on ownership rights with the donor of the

records. No time frame was given. The university says the donor is

concerned that the release not invade personal privacy, including

Social Security numbers.

The Obama campaign says the senator does not have control over

the records or the ability to release them.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

