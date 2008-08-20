Washington Primary Turnout Numbers Released

OLYMPIA, Wash. - You may remember state election officials anticipated a high turnout for the debut of Washington's top two primary. However, the first count may seem a little low.

So far only 24% turned out to vote.

On Wednesday KNDU talked with Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed about the numbers. He said by the time all the votes are counted he expects we'll see a total of 40 to 45%. He said he's pleased with the results, and he believes voters are happy about the Top 2 system.

"We've checked counties throughout the State of Washington, all the county auditors around the state and the feedback has been nothing but positive," said WA Secretary of State Sam Reed (R).

The secretary also has big expectations for this year's general election. The record for voter turnout is 82.6% set back in 1992. He believes we'll break that record this November.