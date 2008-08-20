Hasselbeck Still Out

Hasselbeck Still OutPosted: Updated:
By GREGG BELL
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck missed another day of
practice because of a stiff back, and the Pro Bowl quarterback may
also miss his second consecutive preseason game Monday night in San
Diego.
Coach Mike Holmgren said after Wednesday morning's drills that
No. 3 passer Charlie Frye will likely get the bulk of playing time
against the Chargers because Hasselbeck's back remains tight and
sore. Hasselbeck first felt his back tighten while looking sharp in
the first two series of the preseason opener Aug. 8 at Minnesota.
That could be the only game action for Hasselbeck before the
opener Sept. 7 at Buffalo. Seattle has just one practice day
between Monday's game and the preseason finale against Oakland.
Hasselbeck returned to practice Monday then left Tuesday
morning. Holmgren does not consider his quarterback's recurring
pain a setback and reiterated that he believes Hasselbeck will be
fine.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck missed another day of
practice because of a stiff back, and the Pro Bowl quarterback may
also miss his second consecutive preseason game Monday night in San
Diego.
Coach Mike Holmgren said after Wednesday morning's drills that
No. 3 passer Charlie Frye will likely get the bulk of playing time
against the Chargers because Hasselbeck's back remains tight and
sore. Hasselbeck first felt his back tighten while looking sharp in
the first two series of the preseason opener Aug. 8 at Minnesota.
That could be the only game action for Hasselbeck before the
opener Sept. 7 at Buffalo. Seattle has just one practice day
between Monday's game and the preseason finale against Oakland.
Hasselbeck returned to practice Monday then left Tuesday
morning. Holmgren does not consider his quarterback's recurring
pain a setback and reiterated that he believes Hasselbeck will be
fine.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)