Hasselbeck Still Out Posted: Wednesday, August 20, 2008 3:51 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2008 3:51 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By GREGG BELL

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck missed another day of

practice because of a stiff back, and the Pro Bowl quarterback may

also miss his second consecutive preseason game Monday night in San

Diego.

Coach Mike Holmgren said after Wednesday morning's drills that

No. 3 passer Charlie Frye will likely get the bulk of playing time

against the Chargers because Hasselbeck's back remains tight and

sore. Hasselbeck first felt his back tighten while looking sharp in

the first two series of the preseason opener Aug. 8 at Minnesota.

That could be the only game action for Hasselbeck before the

opener Sept. 7 at Buffalo. Seattle has just one practice day

between Monday's game and the preseason finale against Oakland.

Hasselbeck returned to practice Monday then left Tuesday

morning. Holmgren does not consider his quarterback's recurring

pain a setback and reiterated that he believes Hasselbeck will be

fine.



