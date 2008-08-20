A Chiropractor Guilty of Immoral Communication with a Minor is Sentenced.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Richland chiropractor found guilty of immoral communication with a 12-year-old patient pleaded to the judged before receiving his sentence.

"I spent 31 years creating a lifestyle for my family and we have a phenomenal lifestyle or had. It's all been taken away. It's been hard it's been long. And I apologize to these people and I apologize to my family and my wife, and I hurt deeply," said Jeffery Sullivan.

Judge Carrie Runge with the Benton County Superior Court responded saying "It's certainly clear that you are hurting. It's clear that your family is hurting. But on the flip side we have someone who was just 12 years-old that is also impacted by this matter."

Jeffery Sullivan was sentenced to 2 years probation, 2 years of sex offender treatment and 2 months of work release and no jail time.

He also has a no contact order with the victim who the defense attorney says is still text messaging Sullivan.