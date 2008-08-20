Kennewick Police Investigate Possible Drowning

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 78-year-old man has been found dead in a Kennewick pond. The pond is located near a canal along 45th avenue.

Police think the man might have been searching for a fishing pole that he lost the other day. Police said the pond is built like a bowl and the sides are very slippery.

Workers found him in pond around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The man lives nearby and often goes there to fish with his grandchildren.

Columbia Basin Dive and Rescue was called in to search the water, to make sure no other victims drowned. Now the Benton County coroner will examine the body.