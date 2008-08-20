Ellreese Daniels Sentenced to Three Months in Prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The commander charged for the deaths of four central Washington firefighters at the Thirtymile Fire in 2001 has been sentenced by a federal judge to three months of work release and three years probation.

Ellreese Daniels, 47, faced a maximum of six months in prison after reached a deal with prosecutors. That deal dropped the charges he faced from manslaughter to two counts of making false statements to investigators.

Investigations by the U.S. Forest Service found that a series of supervisors did not take steps they should have, including selection of a safe escape route. But Daniels was the only one charged in the deadly wildfire.