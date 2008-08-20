Fire Chief who Oversaw 30-Mile Fire Sentenced

SPOKANE, Wash.--Former Fire Chief Ellreese Daniels, the man who oversaw the Thirty Mile Fire tragedy in 2001, received three months of work release and three years of probation for his role in the deaths of four Central Washington firefighters.

Yakima area firefighters Karen Fitzpatrick, Devin Weaver, Jessica Johnson and Tom Craven lost their lives in the July 2001 fire that spiraled out of control.

Daniels was originally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and seven counts of making false statements to investigators--all felonies. Daniels pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of making false statements in April. He faced a maximum of six months in prison.

Daniels was the only one charged, even though U.S. Forest Services investigators found that multiple supervisors didn't take appropriate action.

