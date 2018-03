Kittitas County Counting Ballots for $10 Million Posted: Wednesday, August 20, 2008 7:26 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2008 3:21 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CLE ELUM, Wash.--Kittitas County Parks and Recreation are hoping a $10 million bond proposition passes. The bond would benefit upper Kittitas County, specifically Cle Elum and Snoqualmie Pass. The most recent results have the proposition at 53 percent approval. But since it is a proposition, it needs at least 60 percent approval to pass. Kittitas County election officials expect the voting results to be in by Friday.