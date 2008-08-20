Vickie Ybarra and Norm Johnson Make it to the November Ballot

YAKIMA, Wa.- Democrat Vickie Ybarra and Republican Norm Johnson make it on ballot for the November election for 14th Legislative District Representative. Seven candidates were in the running. Six of them were representing the Republican Party.

Norm Johnson says Republican voters were spread amongst the six candidates, which is why the numbers were so low. Ybarra was the only Democrat running.

"This pretty well assured Mrs. Ybarra, the democrat, of a spot on the ballot. And she actually was at number one," said candidate Norm Johnson.

"These results put us exactly where we thought we would be and we're positioned to run a strong general election," said candidate Vickie Ybarra.

Ybarra had 32 percent of votes and Johnson won 21 percent of the votes. The current State Representative Mary Skinner is retiring at the end of her term.