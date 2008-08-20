Republican Incumbent Yakima County Commissioner Ron Gamache Lost in the Primary

YAKIMA, Wa.- A surprising upset in last night's primary elections. Republican incumbent Yakima County Commissioner Ron Gamache lost the primary to Democratic Wapato Mayor Jessie Farias and Republican Toppenish Farmer Kevin Bouchey.

Gamache came in third place with eight percent fewer votes than Farias. And with the new top two primary system, Gamache's name will not be on the general election ballot.

He says he was surprised by the results but that he will take time to focus on the next few months of his term.

"It gives me a chance to be a fulltime commissioner and not have to mess with all the signs and speeches and it gives me a chance to do what I was elected to do," said County Commissioner Ron Gamache.

Gamache has been County Commissioner since 2001 and he says after his term is over he will take a vacation. He also plans to focus more time on the various boards that he serves on.