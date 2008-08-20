A Yakima Family Celebrates their Olympic Gold Medal Winner

YAKIMA, Wa.- Dawn Harper won the Olympic Gold Medal for the 100-meter hurdles Tuesday with her personal best time of 12.54 seconds.

Her U.S. teammate Lolo Jones was expected to win and was in the lead until she bumped the second to last hurdle and stumbled.

Harper's husband Craig Everhart is a Yakima track star that graduated from Davis High School and then went on to UCLA. Craig called his grandfather in Yakima last night to tell him about the exciting win. His grandfather says Dawn has always been humble but that he knew she has what it takes.

"I knew deep down in her heart she wanted the gold and God gave her the desires of her heart," said Pastor and Grandfather John Everhart.

Dawn's coach told her to "focus on myself, don't worry about the other lanes, feel the race but do what you need to do to execute your race...and I feel like I did that," said Dawn Harper, an Olympic Gold Medal winner.

Harper is from St. Louis, Illinois and graduated from UCLA in 2006. Her family says she will probably be heading back to Los Angeles after Beijing.