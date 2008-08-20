Landslide Causes Muddy Water in Columbia River Posted: Wednesday, August 20, 2008 9:21 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2008 11:21 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PASCO, Wash-- There were reports of a landslide on the Pasco side of the Columbia River across from Hanford earlier Wednesday.



There does not appear to be any damage. Residents living near Columbia River Rd. noticed the water was looking very brown and muddy.



The Franklin County Sheriff's Office determined that about 60 yards of dirt fell into the water. The Franklin County Emergency Management Director says with the recent rain fall the river banks are more susceptible to landslides.



The Columbia River current moves very fast, so the dirt residue should clear by tonight.



"We just had a couple of days of rain and storms so the way the land is settled it just causes it to collapse," said John Scheer, Director of Franklin County Emergency Management.



If a landslide is big enough, it could be considered a county emergency. Normally when there is a county emergency Franklin County Emergency Management will assess the crisis. In drastic cases they report it to the governor who goes after federal government assistance.