State Troopers Are Asking Drivers to Ease Over and Ease Off

YAKIMA, Wash-- We've all seen it happen, troopers pull someone over on the highway and cars continue to speed by.

Washington State Troopers are asking you to do something for their safety. Ease over and ease off.

Meaning merge to the left lane when there is an emergency vehicle, trooper or tow truck along the highway. And of course slow down. This courtesy can save lives. More officers are killed each year by traffic incidents than by criminal assaults.

Moving to the left lane is actually required by state law and should be done when it is safe to change lanes.

"I don't think you can talk to any trooper with out them telling you they haven't had a close call. It's probably the most dangerous thing we do is traffic coming by us. It's where we typically get hurt and it's where our problem areas are," said Trooper Barry Pilkinton.

Troopers are trained to pull people as far off the roadway as possible, but sometimes narrow shoulders make that difficult. Patrol cars are parked at an angle that should deflect the vehicle from traffic should it be hit.

But, this still leaves troopers outside of vehicles vulnerable. So please, ease over and ease off.

