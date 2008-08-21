Man Accused of Helping Kidnap a Pasco Women Pleads Not Guilty

KENNEWICK, Wash. - One of the men accused of kidnapping a Pasco woman makes his first appearance in a local court and pleads not guilty.

22-year-old Ashone Hollinquest is one of two men charged with kidnapping 19-year-old Tiairra Garcia.

He was arrested in Arizona in July, then brought back to the Tri-Cities Tuesday the 19th of August.



Garcia still hasn't been found but some of her blood was spotted on a rug in a van and police don't believe she's alive.

Hollinquest's trial begins September 29th. The other suspect in the kidnapping 29-year-old Marnicus Lockhard has not been returned to the area yet.

The missing woman's mother invites people to a candlelight vigil for Tiairra Sunday August 24th. It will be at volunteer park in pasco at 8:30 p.m.