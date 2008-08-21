Fight Back Express Bus Visits the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash - A tour bus sponsored by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, made a stop at the Tri-Cities cancer center today and is highlighting the crucial role elected officials play in making cancer a national priority.

Visitors are encouraged to share their cancer stories and sign the bus itself, or a petition to ask their representatives to vote to guarantee all Americans access to quality health care.

Participants are hoping their signatures to elected officials local and national, will let them know how important funding and programs are in the fight against cancer. "If we can get additional dollars, the scientists can then go out and they can really work towards finding a cure for cancer. That's what's really important," says Darlene Varley, a cancer survivor and volunteer for Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

Cancer will kill an estimated 600-thousand people this year. This grassroots movement, and the Fight Back Express Bus are on a six month, 48 state tour that will eventually arrive in the nation's capital.



