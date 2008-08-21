Obama Says He's Made His Veep Choice

By NEDRA PICKLER

Associated Press Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Barack Obama says he's decided on a running mate,

but he won't say who.

The Democratic presidential candidate told USA Today on Thursday

that he went with someone who is independent and would challenge

him in the White House. He also said he wanted someone who is

prepared to be president and would help him strengthen the economy.

He wouldn't say whether he's informed his pick yet. He says he

won't reveal anything else about the decision until he announces

it.

Obama is planning to do so in a text message to supporters

sometime before Saturday afternoon, when he's scheduled to appear

with his pick in Illinois. Asked by an Associated Press reporter

when the text would be sent, Obama just grinned and said,

"Wouldn't you like to know?"



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

