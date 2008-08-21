Obama Says He's Made His Veep Choice

By NEDRA PICKLER
Associated Press Writer
CHICAGO (AP) - Barack Obama says he's decided on a running mate,
but he won't say who.
The Democratic presidential candidate told USA Today on Thursday
that he went with someone who is independent and would challenge
him in the White House. He also said he wanted someone who is
prepared to be president and would help him strengthen the economy.
He wouldn't say whether he's informed his pick yet. He says he
won't reveal anything else about the decision until he announces
it.
Obama is planning to do so in a text message to supporters
sometime before Saturday afternoon, when he's scheduled to appear
with his pick in Illinois. Asked by an Associated Press reporter
when the text would be sent, Obama just grinned and said,
"Wouldn't you like to know?"
