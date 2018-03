Five Games Left In USL Posted: Thursday, August 21, 2008 5:20 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2008 5:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - After last night's tie with Vancouver the Seattle

Sounders have five regular-season matches left in United Soccer

Leagues play - all at home.

Seattle is in fourth place in the standings, and the top seven

teams qualify for the playoffs.

Next year the Sounders will be playing Major League Soccer.



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)