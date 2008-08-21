Police Investigating Rash of Drive-Bys

YAKIMA, Wash.--Five drive-by shootings in the last week have police working hard to find suspects. Three of the incidents were here in Yakima. The others were in Sunnyside. Four of the shootings are believed to be gang-related, though they might not be connected. Yakima Police Captain Greg Copeland said most drive-bys can be avoided by not associating with or joining gangs.

"Follow those two rules and your chance of being in a drive-by is actually very very low," said Copeland.



"With a couple of big dogs i don't worry about it too much," said Yakima resident Liz.



Liz lives near where one of the drive-bys happened. She said her block doesn't see much gang activity, but people a few blocks down said differently, and even showed me bullet holes in one house.