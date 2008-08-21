Richland Sept 4th - Open Mic Poetry Reading at WSU Tri-Cities

Poets of all ages and skill levels are invited to share their verses at Open Mic Poetry Reading Nights, held the first Thursday of each month this fall at WSU Tri-Cities. Each is at 7:30 p.m. in the West Building, downstairs in the Atrium. Some nights will have a featured poet in addition to the opportunity for the public to share poems. Admission is free. The Open Mic Poetry Reading Nights are part of the WSU Tri-Cities Fall 2008 Liberal Arts Season. To get there, drive north on George Washington Way, pass Hanford High, turn right on Sprout Road, follow Sprout all the way toward the river, turn left into the campus. The West Building entrance is at the top of the stairs. For more information call (509) 372-7319.