Robert Savala Jr. Sentenced to 14 Years for Attempted Murder

YAKIMA, Wa.- Robert Savala Junior gets 165 months in jail for the May 2007 attack of his ex-girlfriend. On top of nearly 14 years in jail 25-year old Savala will also serve 24 to 48 months in custody with a parole officer.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Melissa Vega. Vega was stabbed more than 20 times on her head, stomach and legs but luckily she survived. Savala was drunk at the time of the attack.

It happened in their Toppenish apartment at 212 Bolin Drive. The only other person there was their son who was six months old at the time.

Police say Savala has a long history of assault. He was also issued a no contact order stating he can't contact Melissa until the year 2088.