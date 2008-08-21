Pasco Woman Gets Interviewed in TIME Magazine

PASCO, Wash.-- The famous saying '"there's no place like home", has a new meaning for a Pasco mother. Jessica Reid says home, is where she gave birth to her son.

"We had the baby in a birth pool, so it's like a big inflatable tub and it was actually right here," said Jessica Reid, who recently gave birth.

It was less than a week ago, this mom spent seven and half hours in labor, now it's back to basics for her and baby boy Garret Michael.

For going the natural way, Reid was interviewed by a freelance reporter from TIME magazine. TIME was looking for a woman giving birth at home for the first time.

"I've had the epidural and so I know what it feels like, and yes it's wonderful, but I think in some ways there's something missing," said Reid.

Reid says the interview was done over e-mail and at the end of July a photographer from Portland drove to her house to take her pictures.

Like the article, Reid agrees the number of women giving birth naturally is low.

"I don't think that there's many women that feel that they have the power within them to give birth naturally, I think that society has convinced them that they can't," said Reid.

But before making decisions Reid did her research on the web and books, and she had a midwife in the birth pool with her.

"You know my biggest fear was that I was gonna get to the point where I'd want an epidural, which is why I didn't want to give birth naturally in the hospital," said Reid.

Despite some fearful moments she's happy with the outcome.