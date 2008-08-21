More People Fixing Old Cars Instead of Buying

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Staff at Maaco, Collision Repair and Auto Painting shop in Kennewick say car sales may be down but business for them is looking up.

To save money they say people are fixing their old cars instead of buying new ones. Anything from paint jobs, to a few dents.

Many people are trying to find ways to avoid monthly car payments. One estimator we talked to says gas prices are also keeping people away from purchasing new cars or trucks.

"Most of the cars that are getting fixed up are the one that get good fuel economy, people don't want to spend the money for a new car," said Steve Eklund, an Estimator for Maaco.

Maaco staff also say cars are now lasting longer. They usually work on cars that are up to 10 years old, and just need some body work or a paint job.

Many of them also come from farm owners and workers.