Fight Back Express Bus Rolls Through Yakima, Collecting Support

YAKIMA, Wash-- The American Cancer Society is bringing the power of numbers to congress and all you have to do to show your support is sign the bus.

When you receive a diagnosis of cancer you kinda feel like you're all alone and to find out that there's other people that have walked this before you is up lifting and gives you reason to hope," said Lynn Katz, cancer survivor.

Cancer survivors aren't relying on hope alone. In a united front the American Cancer Society is bringing those affected by cancer together. This bus is on a tour across the nation and will end up in Washington D.C. November 4th.

"They take their pic on the little web cam here. Then it formats into this screen," said Alissa Kensok of the American Cancer Society.

Survivors, family and friends put a face to cancer. A powerful message that legislators can't ignore.

"We will take a collaboration of all these constituents picture-a-cures and we'll send them to the legislator," said Kensok.

People are encouraged to sign the bus as well. The thousands of signatures will be pulled off and presented to congress. This effort is aimed to bring funding for cancer research and better health care for patients.