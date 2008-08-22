Child Care Providers Discuss Subsidy Reimbursement Funding

PASCO, Wash.-- Child care providers from Benton-Franklin and Walla Walla Counties held a roundtable discussion Thursday (August 21st) night to talk about subsidy reimbursement funding.

State Senator Jerome Delvin was on-hand to listen to concerns.

According to day care owners, Franklin County child care providers help a majority (70-90%) of Department of Social Health Services (DSHS) clients in the area.

However, they are paid seven-12 percent less than providers in Benton County.

"We definitely need to have our subsidy rates increase," says Ginger Still, executive director of Kids World Childcare. We need more professional development dollars. We need healthcare. We agree 100 percent. What we don't agree on is the method of getting those."

Still says a bill is currently being written as an alternative to providers who currently give a percentage of their earnings to the union.